Feliciano (quadriceps) was assigned to Double-A Erie on Monday.

Feliciano has finished his rehab assignment after going down with a left quad injury. He's been suiting up for High-A Lakeland since being reinstated and went 4-for-26 with three doubles, two RBI and five runs scored over seven appearances. Feliciano will now return to the SeaWolves, where he started the 2023 season.