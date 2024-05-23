The Tigers recalled Englert from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Englert has put up a 2.35 ERA and 34:9 K:BB over 23 innings with Toledo this season. The 24-year-old collected a 5.46 ERA across 31 appearances for the Tigers last season. He should operate in low-leverage situations.
