Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pitches in relief Friday
Boyd pitched 1.1 innings of relief in Friday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two.
It was announced earlier in the week that Boyd's next start would be bumped back from Saturday to Tuesday, so it appears the team just wanted to have him throw a bit before then, and he ended up tossing 30 pitches. After surrendering nine runs over his last two starts, Boyd will be looking to get back on track against the Yankees next week.
