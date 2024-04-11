The Tigers are expected to call up Manning from Triple-A Toledo to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Even before the series opener with the Twins was officially postponed Thursday, the Tigers were seemingly prepared for the possibility of a doubleheader being created this weekend due to a rainout. As Jason Beck of MLB.com notes, Manning was scratched from his scheduled start with Toledo on Wednesday for what appear to be non-injury-related reasons, so he's the logical choice to fill the opening in the rotation with Saturday's doubleheader creating a stretch of six games in five days for Detroit. Manning previously made his season debut with the Tigers on April 4, striking out three over 5.2 scoreless, no-hit frames in a no-decision against the Mets in the second game of a twin bill.