Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced Manning will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The announcement is hardly a surprise, as Manning was scratched from his scheduled start with Toledo on Wednesday in preparation of a postponement. The right-hander made his season debut April 4 against the Mets and didn't allow a hit with four walks and three strikeouts over 5.2 scoreless frames.