Manning (0-1) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings.

Manning struggled out of the gate, walking each of the first two batters he faced to open the game before allowing the Twins' first run to come home on a sacrifice fly. The right-hander would then be victimized by the long ball in the third and sixth innings as Detroit struggled to back him with anything on offense. It wasn't all bad for Manning, however, as he did fan seven batters on the day while producing 12 swinging strikes. He's also gone at least five innings in each of his two starts this season and is still sporting a 2.92 ERA following the loss.