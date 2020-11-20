Manning had his contract selected by the Tigers on Friday.
The 22-year-old is the Tigers' top pitching prospect, so it's not much of a surprise the organization opted to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. Manning made 24 starts at Double-A Erie in 2019 and had a 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 148:38 K:BB over 133.2 innings and spent the 2020 campaign at the alternate training site before being shut down in late August with a forearm strain. The right-hander shouldn't have any issues being ready for spring training and could be competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster.