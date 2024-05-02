Vierling went 2-for-3 with a home run, an additional run scored and three total RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals.
Vierling connected for a two-run shot in the third inning, his third home run of the season, then drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The 27-year-old has been seeing regular time at third base with Gio Urshela (hamstring) out, and Vierling has responded with a solid .282 average and .758 OPS, giving him decent short-term fantasy value.
