Vierling is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Though he's served as the Tigers' primary third baseman while Gio Urshela (hamstring) has been on the injured list, Vierling will begin Monday's game on the bench while Zach McKinstry receives a turn at the hot corner. Urshela appears likely to return from the IL later this week, so Vierling could soon be headed to a part-time or short-side platoon role.