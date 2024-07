Vierling is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Vierling will hit the bench after going 10-for-33 (.303 average) with five extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs while starting in each of the Tigers' last eight games either at center field or third base. Riley Greene will cover center field Sunday, while Gio Urshela moves across the diamond and gets the nod at the hot corner.