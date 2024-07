Vierling went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Vierling extended his hitting streak to four games, and he's batting .303 over his last eight contests. The utility player has settled into a regular role with the Tigers as he splits time between third base and the outfield. Vierling doesn't have the most exciting fantasy profile, though he's worth a look in deeper formats due to his playing time and versatility.