The Tigers designated Vierling for assignment Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers needed the 40-man roster spot to protect several prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Vierling had one more year of arbitration eligibility after collecting $3.255 million last season. His last two seasons have been ruined by injuries, as he's appeared in a combined 121 regular-season contests across the two campaigns. Vierling slashed just .207/.255/.335 with five home runs, 31 RBI, 24 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 19:49 BB:K across 291 plate appearances in 2026.