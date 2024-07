Vierling went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Guardians.

Vierling hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead with a two-run homer in the third. He has had a decent start to July, logging hits in five of seven contests with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored. On the season, the 27-year-old is hitting .246 with 12 home runs, 38 RBI and 41 runs scored over 317 plate appearances.