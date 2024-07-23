Vierling went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Monday's 8-2 win over the Guardians.

Vierling received a day off Sunday, but he returned to the top of the lineup and didn't miss a beat as he extended his hitting streak to five games. During that time, the utility player has recorded three multi-hit efforts, pushing his overall batting average up to .256. Vierling should continue to see regular playing time for the Tigers at third base and in the outfield, and he's capable of producing decent fantasy numbers.