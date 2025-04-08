The Tigers announced Tuesday that Vierling (shoulder) has been cleared to start a return-to-play throwing program, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Vierling had already been taking live batting practice and getting in some defensive work, but his ability to resume throwing represents an important step in his recovery from a right shoulder strain, an injury he suffered early in spring training. The Tigers aren't yet offering up a target date for Vierling to make his season debut, but he's likely to gradually increase his throwing distance and volume over the next week or two before the team maps out a minor-league rehab assignment for him. With that in mind a late-April or early-May return from the 10-day injured list may be a best-case scenario for Vierling, who should handle a near-everyday role either in the outfield or at third base once he's deemed fully healthy.