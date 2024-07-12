Vierling went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Guardians.

A day after going deep and driving in three runs, Vierling stayed locked in, extending his modest hitting streak to four games. For the season, the 27-year-old is batting .249 with a .729 OPS. While his production doesn't jump off the page, Vierling does see regular playing time for the Tigers across the field, giving him some degree of fantasy utility.