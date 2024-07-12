Vierling went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Guardians.
A day after going deep and driving in three runs, Vierling stayed locked in, extending his modest hitting streak to four games. For the season, the 27-year-old is batting .249 with a .729 OPS. While his production doesn't jump off the page, Vierling does see regular playing time for the Tigers across the field, giving him some degree of fantasy utility.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Homers, drives in three in win•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Taking seat Monday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Helps lead offense in return•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Scratched with foot soreness•