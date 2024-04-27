Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Vierling has started in each of the Tigers' last six games, going 6-for-21 with three runs, one double and one triple over that span. Against Royals right-hander Brady Singer, the Tigers will start lefty-hitting Zach McKinstry at third base.
