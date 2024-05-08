Vierling is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After starting each of the last four games, Vierling will move to the bench to open up third base for Zach McKinstry. Vierling owns an .879 OPS over his last 10 games and should hang on to a near-everyday role at the hot corner until Gio Urshela (hamstring) returns from the injured list.