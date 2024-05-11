Vierling went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.

Vierling's third-inning double put Detroit up 2-0, but the Tigers stagnated from there. The 27-year-old got the start at third base in this one, which is where he's seen most of his time lately with Gio Urshela (hamstring) on the injured list. Urshela recently began a rehab assignment, however, and his eventual return could push Vierling back to more of a utility role.