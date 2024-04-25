Vierling went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Rays.

With Gio Urshela (hamstring) and Andy Ibanez (hamstring) both on the injured list, Vierling has been seeing regular time at third base recently. He's now batting a solid .273, and the 27-year-old will retain decent fantasy value as long he's starting most days. It remains to be seen what the Tigers will do when Urshela or Ibanez returns, though Vierling will likely shift into a utility role, as he's capable of playing in the outfield as well as at the hot corner.