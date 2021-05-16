Fulmer (3-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning victory over the Cubs, allowing one unearned run on two hits over two innings. He struck out one.

The right-hander entered the game in the ninth with the score tied 7-7, but it looked like he would get stuck with the loss when the Cubs pushed their ghost runner home in the top of the 10th. One blown save by Craig Kimbrel later, and Fulmer instead was the winner. The 28-year-old has taken to his new high-leverage bullpen role, securing two wins, two saves and a hold over his last five appearances with a 0.00 ERA and 7:2 K:BB in seven innings.