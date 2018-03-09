Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Returns to mound against Mets
Fulmer (elbow) allowed just one earned run and struck out five during three innings against the Mets on Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fulmer had experienced some right elbow soreness last weekend, but took the mound after a 10-day hiatus and looked like his normal self. The right-hander was able to toss a successful bullpen session Tuesday and received clean results from a precautionary MRI, so there shouldn't be any concern over his status moving forward.
