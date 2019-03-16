Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Not ready to return

Castellanos (hand) is not in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Pirates, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.

Castellanos was hoping to be back in the lineup Saturday, but he will get another day to rest and recover after being hit by a pitch on the hand last Sunday. So far there's no concern about his status for Opening Day, and that will remain the case as long as he is able to return to action at some point in the next several days.