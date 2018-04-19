Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two hits Wednesday

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Teammates Miguel Cabrera, Jeimer Candelario, John Hicks and Dixon Machado all had home runs in this one, but Castellanos quietly had another strong game. He's now slashing .305/.379/.424 and should continue to post solid numbers from the heart of Detroit's lineup.

