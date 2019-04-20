Goodrum went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

Goodrum hit his second home run of the season in the ninth inning to draw the Tigers a little closer. The 27-year-old now has a solid .281 batting average and .897 OPS, along with seven RBI and eight runs scored. Goodrum should continue to occupy a premium spot in Detroit's lineup moving forward, making him a viable fantasy option in many formats if he keeps hitting.