Tigers' Niko Goodrum: On bench Tuesday
Goodrum is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game on the road against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Tuesday's absence from the lineup appears to simply be a routine day off for the second baseman, who has gone 5-for-13 with two RBI and two stolen bases since the All-Star break. However, Tuesday marks the second time Goodrum has been on the bench since that time, as he also sat during Saturday's game against the Royals. The 27-year-old carries a slash line of .242/.318/.389 with 30 RBI and 10 stolen bases this season. Harold Castro will receive the start at second base Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...