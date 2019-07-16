Goodrum is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game on the road against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Tuesday's absence from the lineup appears to simply be a routine day off for the second baseman, who has gone 5-for-13 with two RBI and two stolen bases since the All-Star break. However, Tuesday marks the second time Goodrum has been on the bench since that time, as he also sat during Saturday's game against the Royals. The 27-year-old carries a slash line of .242/.318/.389 with 30 RBI and 10 stolen bases this season. Harold Castro will receive the start at second base Tuesday.