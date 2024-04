Meadows is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Rangers are starting right-hander Jack Leiter, but the left-handed-hitting Meadows with nonetheless begin the series finale on the bench. Meadows has gone just 3-for-39 to begin the season, although he did pop his first home run Wednesday. Matt Vierling will start in center field Thursday.