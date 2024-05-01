Meadows is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Meadows finds himself on the bench against a right-handed pitcher for the second time in five games and could soon find himself back with Triple-A Toledo, given his rough start to the season. Even after reaching base three times in the Tigers' 11-6 win in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday, Meadows is slashing a deplorable .100/.222/.229 through 81 plate appearances on the season. Wenceel Perez will draw the start in center field Wednesday and could end up unseating Meadows for an everyday spot in the lineup.