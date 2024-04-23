Meadows went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Rays.

Meadows connected with a Zack Littell slider to launch a mammoth 427-foot homer in the sixth inning. However, it was the only bright spot on the 24-year-old's evening as he struck out in his three other plate appearances. Despite a .093/.222/.241 slash line over 63 plate appearances this season, Meadows continues to get regular playing time in the Detroit outfield as a strong-side platoon player. Until he can string together more hits, he's best left on the waiver wire.