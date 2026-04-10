Tigers' Parker Meadows: Out with concussion, broken arm
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers placed Meadows on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left radius fracture and a concussion.
It had been reported previously that Meadows suffered a concussion as a result of his collision in the outfield with Riley Greene on Thursday in Minnesota, and he's now been diagnosed with a fractured arm, as well. It will be a lengthy absence for Meadows, though the Tigers haven't offered up a specific timetable. Wenceel Perez has been recalled to take Meadows' roster spot and should see starts in center field, along with Matt Vierling and perhaps Javier Baez.
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