Meadows is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Meadows has gone 3-for-28 over his past 11 games and will sit Friday for the third time in Detroit's past six contests. Wenceel Perez appears to have claimed an everyday role and will start in center field against New York righty Marcus Stroman.
