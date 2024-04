Meadows is not in the Tigers' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Meadows will get a rest day Saturday after starting in each of the Tigers' last seven games. He has struggled over that span, going 2-for-24 with three runs and a solo home run while striking out 12 times. The switch-hitting Wenceel Perez will start at center field Saturday and bat third against Royals right-hander Brady Singer.