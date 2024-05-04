Olson tossed five scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Friday's game against the Yankees. He allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out five.

Olson was sharp against a strong New York lineup, but the Tigers couldn't provide enough run support in the eventual 2-1 loss. Olson has been dialed in over his last four starts, compiling a 1.54 ERA and striking out 25 batters across 23.1 innings, but he has an 0-3 record to show for it. The strong run has at least lowered his season ERA to a tidy 2.70. The righty will look to keep pitching well and hopefully get a bit more run support in his next appearance, which is tentatively set for Wednesday against the Guardians.