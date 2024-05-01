Greene went 4-for-9 with a double, two home runs and three total RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Greene provided all of Detroit's offense with a solo home run in the first game Tuesday, a 2-1 loss, but he really got going in the nightcap. He collected three hits in the 11-6 win, including a double and another homer, his seventh of the season. The talented young outfielder has pushed his OPS up to a robust .912, and the sky is the limit for Greene the rest of the way if he manages to stay healthy.