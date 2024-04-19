Greene is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Minnesota, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Greene started Detroit's first 19 games of the season but will receive a well-deserved day off for the series opener versus the Twins. Wenceel Perez will take over in right field and bat second.
