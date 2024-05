Greene went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Yankees.

Greene was the only Detroit hitter to get anything going on Friday, as the team had just five hits overall. The outfielder could have had a bigger game if his teammates had come through, but he's still on a nice six-game hitting streak either way. During that span, Greene is batting a robust .435 with two home runs, four total runs scored and four RBI. It looks like the 23-year-old is primed for a big campaign.