Greene went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

The 23-year-old led off the game by taking Clarke Schmidt deep, giving Greene his third long ball in the last five contests and extending his hitting streak to seven games. The fifth overall pick in the 2019 Draft is beginning to live up to that pedigree, slashing .276/.401/.552 through 33 contests with eight homers, 16 RBI and 26 runs.