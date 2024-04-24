Greene went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rays.

The Orlando native put on a show for friends and family in Tampa Bay, launching a solo shot to center field off Ryan Pepiot in the third inning before crushing a Colin Poche fastball to left-center in the eighth for a game-winning, two-run blast. Greene snapped a 14-game homer drought with the performance, but he appears poised on the brink of an offensive eruption -- his 20.6 percent walk rate is more than double last year's mark, while his Statcast page is covered in red ink as he sits in the 99th percentile in barrel rate and 91st percentile in xwOBA. That's translated into a .247/.402/.506 slash line through 102 plate appearances with five homers, 11 RBI and 20 runs.