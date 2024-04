Greene went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Rangers.

While Greene's batting average is still a bit underwhelming at .239, his .849 OPS is stronger due to eight extra-base knocks through 19 games. In fact, exactly half of the outfielder's hits have gone for extra bases so far. Greene is heating up, and with his ability to leg out doubles or hit the ball over the wall, he should be primed for good numbers the rest of the way.