Greene went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Guardians.

Greene got Detroit on the board early, belting a leadoff home run against Triston McKenzie in the top of the first inning. However, he and his teammates went quiet from there. Fantasy managers won't mind too much, as the young outfielder now has four home runs over his last seven games, which has pushed him up to nine long balls for the season. Greene hit a career-high 11 home runs last year, and it looks like he should fly past that number in 2024.