Miller received a hydrodissection procedure for his right ulnar nerve in his elbow earlier in the week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The procedure was to help with the inflammation surrounding the nerve in Miller's right elbow. He started the season strong with five scoreless outings, but he has taken the loss in two of his last four appearances, giving up five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two across three innings over that span. Miller was placed on the 15-day IL on Monday, and he is eligible to return in late May.