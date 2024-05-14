Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

After going the first 37 games of the season without launching any home runs, Torkelson has now blasted off in consecutive contests. Both home runs were two-run shots, and the 24-year-old could certainly keep it going, as he's shown the ability to hit long balls in bunches. Torkelson recorded a career-best 31 home runs last year, to go along with 94 RBI.