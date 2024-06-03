The Tigers are expected to option Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Torkelson was held out of the lineup for two of the Tigers' last three games after struggling to a .201/.266/.330 slash line with four home runs, 18 RBI and 24 runs scored over 229 plate appearances in 54 games with the Tigers this season. The first baseman will look to hit the reset button with Toledo before potentially returning to Detroit's major-league roster down the road. In the meantime, Justyn-Henry Malloy is set to be called up from Triple-A to replace Torkelson on the 26-man active roster.