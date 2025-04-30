Torkelson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Houston.
It's the first day off this season for Torkelson, who is in a bit of a mini-slump in going just 4-for-31 at the dish over the last nine games. Colt Keith will play first base and bat fifth for the Tigers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Power surge continues Saturday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Blasts off again Saturday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Drives in three runs•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Goes deep in loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Provides offense Sunday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Slugs fourth homer•