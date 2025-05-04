Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Torkelson hit his team-leading 10th home run of the season in the eighth inning as Detroit mounted an unsuccessful comeback attempt. The 25-year-old has seen his average tumble a bit as he's batting just .125 over his last 10 games, but he's gone deep three times during that time and his power remains his top fantasy asset.