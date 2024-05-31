Torkelson is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Boston.
Torkelson will take a day to clear his head after getting three hits in his last 20 at-bats. The 24-year-old first baseman will cede duties to Gio Urshela, who will bat seventh and get his inaugural start at first base this year.
