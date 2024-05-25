Share Video

Torkelson isn't in the Tigers' lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Torkelson will get a day to clear his head after going 0-for-16 across his last five contests. Mark Canha will cover first base for the Tigers on Saturday, moving Colt Keith into the DH spot while Zach McKinstry starts at second.

