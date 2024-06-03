The Tigers optioned Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Multiple reports after the Tigers' 8-4 win over the Red Sox on Sunday suggested that Torkelson was en route to Triple-A, but Detroit waited until shortly before Monday's series opener in Texas to make the move official. Torkelson slugged 31 home runs last season, and many anticipated another step forward in 2024, but it simply hasn't come together, with the former top prospect slashing just .201/.266/.330 with four home runs across 229 plate appearances. He'll be back in the majors eventually, but a reset at Toledo was deemed necessary. Mark Canha will draw the start at first base Monday, and Gio Urshela will also be an option at the position while Torkelson is out of the picture.