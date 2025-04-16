Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers.

As was the case Sunday, when the Tigers fell 5-1 to the Twins, Torkelson provided all of the team's offense with a solo shot. The slugger is now up to six home runs through 18 games, and if he keeps up this level of production and stays relatively healthy, Torkelson has a good shot to surpass the career high of 31 home runs he posted back in 2023.