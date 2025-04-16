Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers.
As was the case Sunday, when the Tigers fell 5-1 to the Twins, Torkelson provided all of the team's offense with a solo shot. The slugger is now up to six home runs through 18 games, and if he keeps up this level of production and stays relatively healthy, Torkelson has a good shot to surpass the career high of 31 home runs he posted back in 2023.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Provides offense Sunday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Slugs fourth homer•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Pops homer Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Cracks game-winning double•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Goes deep in win•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Two more hits Friday•