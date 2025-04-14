Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Twins.

While Detroit couldn't muster much offense as a team, Torkelson still managed to continue his hot stretch. The 25-year-old went deep for the second straight game against Minnesota, and he has four home runs in his last eight contests overall. Torkelson appears to be putting a down 2024 behind him and could be poised for some big power numbers in 2025.